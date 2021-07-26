Lansing proposal aims to use unspent funds to combat gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The proposal coming from Lansing city hall aims to use unspent funds from several departments and provide a one-time boost to multiple youth programs in the city

The latest idea is from the gun violence task force and adds to the city’s three-prong-plan to address the rise in violence

“First, make sure they don’t go down the path to prevent. Second, you try to reform those that went down the path. And third, you get the violent offenders off the street, so the people are feeling safe,” said lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

More than a dozen people have died in shootings this year already, outpacing last year’s numbers.

More than a half-dozen of those victims were in their teens.

Youth program coordinators, like the executive director of the Building Child and Family Initiatives, look forward to the funding.



“We can always expand programming that we have, be able to provide them to more students and we would like to look at being able to, we have been working with elementary and middle school kids and we would like to look at having programming with high school kids,” said Marian Brooks Bryant of the Initiatives.