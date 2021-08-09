Lansing proposal for funding for youth programs to prevent gun violence approved

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A proposal aiming to reduce youth gun violence put forth by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has been approved, the Mayor’s office said in a press release on Monday.

The funding uses $100,000 in unused Parks and Recreation money from the 2020-2021 fiscal year to fund “after school, mentorship, athletic and Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), Science, Entrepreneurship, Agriculture and Math (SEAM) program.”

Prior to his retirement from the City of Lansing, former Police Chief Daryl Green proposed to carry forward $80,000 from the Lansing Police Department’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget to use toward the Youth Athlete Interaction Program.

The following is a list of activities the funding would go towards.

Petals and Pinecones: https://www.petalspinecones.com/

https://www.petalspinecones.com/ Building Child and Family Institute (BCFI): https://www.lansingbcfi.org

YMCA of Lansing: https://www.lansingymca.org/

https://www.lansingymca.org/ South Side Community Coalition: https://www.southsidecommunitycoalition.com/

Mikey 23 Foundation: https://www.mikey23foundation.org/

https://www.mikey23foundation.org/ Next Young Phenom Foundation: http://www.nypfoundation.org/

http://www.nypfoundation.org/ Small Community Organizational Fund: The Department of Neighborhoods + Citizen Engagement will manage and distribute remaining funds to Lansing-based, youth-focused organizations who apply for dollars. Volunteers from the Neighborhood Advisory Board will review, score and award grantees, similar to the existing Neighborhood Advisory Board Grant Program. Application details will be announced when available.

The Department of Neighborhoods + Citizen Engagement will manage and distribute remaining funds to Lansing-based, youth-focused organizations who apply for dollars. Volunteers from the Neighborhood Advisory Board will review, score and award grantees, similar to the existing Neighborhood Advisory Board Grant Program. Application details will be announced when available. Youth Athlete Interaction Program: The Lansing Police Department will use additional funds to increase the number of opportunities for positive interaction between youth and officers through sports leagues and clinics. These dollars will go toward programs like the Lansing Football League, Lansing Police Department’s Athletic League (P.A.L) and Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT), as well as programming with the Lansing School District.

“We are ready to distribute these carryforward dollars to our partners who have proven success in providing structured activities and mentorship programs that provide options and opportunities for our youth. Providing additional dollars to further support these important programs is an immediate step that we can take to help keep our young people safe,” said Mayor Schor. “I’d like to thank the Gun Violence Task Force, our community partners and the Lansing City Council for helping to make this happen in a quick and efficient manner.”