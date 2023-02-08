LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you had to rank America’s best state capital cities, where would you put Lansing?

According to a recent study by WalletHub, Lansing finished at number 34. An analyst from the company says the City of Lansing has many perks but fell short in a lot of areas.

While state capitols can be some of the best cities to live in, they have their issues just like any other place.

Wallethub’s 2023 study ranked state capitols from the best to not-so-best. It shows that all cities have room for improvement.

WalletHub based its study on affordability, economic well-being, quality of life, health & education.

According to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, Lansing did rank high in one of those areas.

“Lansing did the best, it ranked in the top 16 when it comes to affordability,” she said.

But Lansing dropped down several rankings when it comes other areas.

“45th when it comes to education and health care,” said Gonzalez.

Lansing was 37th when it comes to quality of life. But why?

“When it comes to the overall quality of life, we looked at both violent crime rates and property crime rates. Both of which Lansing did below average in,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says it has much to do with economic well-being.

“Lansing has the third highest unemployment rate out of all the other capital cities.”

But there are some benefits for all of us who live in Michigan’s capitol.

“We have a presence outside of just being the capital city and government. We have GM, we have auto plants, we have healthcare, and a lot of this is because we are the capital city” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “A lot of it built out, as Lansing built out over the years. So it’s a wonderful city. And I’m proud to be mayor.”

So how can we rank higher next year?

“When it comes to the quality of education and health care, I think that’s where we can see the most change,” said Gonzalez.

Experts also believe that residents of capital cities are more likely to be politically engaged, and Lansing ranks in the middle of the pack.

While Austin texas came in first place, Lansing did beat out Honolulu, Hawaii, which came in 38th.