Lansing recreational marijuana sales to start this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two marijuana shops in Lansing have been approved to start selling recreational marijuana.

Homegrown Cannabis Company is expected to open at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 to start selling recreational marijuana. For any update you can visit their Facebook page.

“The phones have been ringing off the hook,” said Homegrown Cannabis Company Spokesperson Josh Hovey. “We’ve been pulling more inventory in and working as hard as possible to get open and it’s really an exciting time to be in this industry and to be in the Lansing market.”

Homegrown Cannabis Company now sales medical marijuana, but the company is transferring a portion of its product over to recreational use.

“We’re actually celebrating and making it a fun day,” Hovey said. “We’re gonna work to have a food truck here, we’re gonna have some t-shirts available for the first customers that come in the door.”

Pure Options plans to start recreational sales Saturday, Feb. 29.

A statement released by the company said, “Pure Options is proud to be among the first adult-use provisioning centers to be licensed in Lansing. We are working around the clock to open sales for people 21 and older as soon as possible but cannot confirm a set opening until our products are all tagged and entered into the state tracking system. Sales are expected to start sometime this weekend. The best way for people to stay updated on the exact time is to follow our pages on Facebook and Instagram.”

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope conditionally approved 24 recreational marijuana operations licenses. Swope released a statement that said the first group of recreational marijuana applications for the City of Lansing has been completed for retail, grows, and microbusiness.

“We have 80 million investments coming with this industry,” Swope said. “I think more to come in the future.”

With these shops they hope to diminish the black market.

Swope said, “A big part of getting rid of the black market is getting the legal market up operating and efficient.”

Swope conditionally approved 11 marijuana recreational retail Licenses, 10 recreational grow licenses, and 1 recreational processor license in city of Lansing.

The statement also mentions that Swope licensed Lansing’s first recreational adult use transporter, and has conditionally approved another.