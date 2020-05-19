Lansing Red Cedar Project is moving forward, here’s what you need to know

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) Board has approved the Red Cedar Renaissance Brownfield Redevelopment Plan application.

“With today’s approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund Board, I am thrilled that the Red Cedar Project has now attained all necessary state and local approvals to move forward,” said Mayor Schor.

“The $256 million redevelopments will create necessary hotels, recreation, retail, and housing, as well as strengthen the Michigan Avenue Corridor and help bridge the gap between the Capitol and campus.”

The Red Cedar Development Project will prepare a brownfield site to accommodate a mixed-use, in-fill development with several components, including two hostels, an assisted living facility, multi-family housing, student housing, retail, restaurants, public infrastructure and placemaking improvements.

The project is located on the former Red Cedar Golf Course site at 203 S. Clippert Street, Lansing, Michigan. The development team anticipates that the project will result in a capital investment in the amount of $255,650,134 and is requesting MSF approval for $19,844,895 in state tax capture reimbursement over 22 years.

The project developer will prepare a variety of pads to sell to related entities for vertical construction of a variety of uses summarized below:

• Five-story Hotel Buildings (293 Keys) 188,606 square feet

• Multifamily Housing (181 Market Rate Units) 173,866 square feet

• Student Housing: Building A (86 units, 299 beds) 177,252 square feet

• Student Housing: Building B (149 units, 493 beds) 234,925 square feet

• Five-story Assisted Living/Memory Care (127 units) 136,774 square feet

• Single-story Restaurant 6,000 square feet

• Public Space Improvements (sidewalks, roads, trails, and utilities) 543,629 square feet

The estimated cost to complete the development is approximately $281 per square foot, which is in line with other projects in the Lansing area. Additionally, the analysis of developer returns showed a projected return of approximately 12% of operations, which has been determined by staff to be reasonable given the risk associated with the size and scope of the project.

The proposed project has been contemplated in various configurations by the City and the Developer for several years.

It will be located on a currently vacant 35.57 acre portion of a 60 acre riverfront site that was previously used as a city-owned golf course.

The remainder of the 60 acre site will be transformed through an Ingham County Drain Commission project into a public park with trails and wetlands.

Project activities occurring on the brownfield property include privately owned and operated uses on 21.23 acres, or 59.69%, of the site and public facilities and infrastructure on approximately 14.34 acres, or 40.31% of the site.

The overall redevelopment will include asbestos abatement, demolition, site preparation and infrastructure improvement.