LANSING, Mich. (WLNS0 – During this season of giving students at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing are doing their part to help those in need.

Through Saint Vincent Catholic Charities, each classroom, preschool through eighth grade, adopted an Afghan refugee family and collected donations for them.

After final collection all of the clothing toys and other goods were handed over to St. Vincent’s to be handed out to those families in time for the holidays.

“That’s a cause that I know is very close to many of our family’s hearts. We feel, you know their need and we wanna support them as they’re making a new start with their families. And we feel that this is a great way to show that they’re welcome and that they’re loved here, and just a small way that we can be part of that experience for them,” said Principal Erin Nobach.

“My family loves this community, we’ve been here a long time and we love to help, it means a lot, it’s really cool that we get to do all of this and help them,” said Student Sammy Eyde.

Saint Vincent Catholic Charities not only helps refugees, they also support countless children in foster homes and adoption programs.



While support like this is needed throughout the year, officials say it’s especially important during the holidays and cold winter months.

Ali pirich director of communications at st. Vincent catholic church

“We’re out here today is our holiday giving program that started yesterday and it closes tonight. What benefits us is our refugee services program and our foster care and adoption programs, we are still accepting Meijer gift cards and new households, appliances, and items such as dishware, bedding, sets, drinkware, we will be accepting until December 22nd,” said Ali Pirich, director of communications at St. Vincent’s.

If you would like to help, gift cards and household items are still very much in need. St. Vincent Catholic Charities is located on Willow Street in Lansing, just East of Waverly Road.