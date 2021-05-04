Lansing residents concerned about fast drivers in their neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Matt Bruman lives in Lansing, he says he has been seeing people speeding in front of his house on Pleasant Grove, going about 80 to 90 mph down a 30 mph street.

“Everyday, everyday doesn’t matter mostly on the weekend though and has gotten worse since the pandemic has started,” says Bruman.

Bruman sent 6 news a surveillance video showing how fast a car was going.

In the video he was outside doing yard work– when a car comes speeding down the block, he runs into the street to slow the driver down. Burman says the car was going so fast it swerved and nearly hit him.



He fears for the safety of his family, especially his kids.

“They’re not allowed to play in the front yard. they have bikes and we really don’t want them to even ride their bikes.”

Bruman says he’s complained to the City of Lansing.



A radar trailer was recently set on the street for about a week, but he wants more done.



“Maybe a stop sign or a light to try to slow people down through here.”

City officials say they only have 2 trailers and they rotate them throughout Lansing upon request.



It’s all a part of the operation slow down program.

The mayor’s office says there is more Bruman can do.



They say a “traffic calming” request can be made, if 25% of people who live on the street sign a petition the city will come out and see first hand how fast people are going and decide what needs to be done, so that could be the next step in what Bruman says has been a long problem.



“I wanna take a walk and cross the street without the fear of getting run over,” say Bruman.