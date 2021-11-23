Lansing residents weigh in on final LPD chief candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The capital city is one step closer to selecting the next leader of the police department. Tonight community members had the chance to weigh in on the final two candidates.

20 candidates applied for the position. Two finalists remain. During a virtual forum both candidates had a chance to share their vision with community members.

Discussions included everything from how they plan to handle the increase in violence the city is seeing, to their thoughts on defunding the police.

“In the purest of sense, it’s a travesty to think like that. But if you’re talking about taking funds and reallocating them to other needs or resources where maybe we don’t hire 1 officer and instead we hire 3 clinicians you well that might be a different discussion,” said Matson.

“We have to have a police force in your jurisdiction. You have to be able to have someone to uphold the law, to upkeep public safety and all-around keep our community safe,” said Sosebee.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to work with one another to really bring forth policing into the modern-day. Meeting the expectations our community has and how we can become a model for police agencies across the United States,” said Captain Jason Matson, who currently leads the Bakersfield police department in California.

“I want to lead this department. I have the experience, the leadership, the ability, the training, and the confidence to be the leader this department needs. This department, the Lansing Police Department is a community-oriented, data-driven, constitutional police department,” said Captain Ellery Sosefee, who has been the interim chief of police since Daryl Green left the department back in June

Next week the two finalists are scheduled to have one-on-one interviews with the mayor Andy Schor who will ultimately make the final decision.

The forum can be watched here.