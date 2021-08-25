Lansing restaurant owner ‘fed up’ after third break-in in one year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gump Garmyn, the owner of Gumps BBQ says he is tired of it. It’s the third break-in in less than a year for the local restaurant.

The owner says police caught the last person who did it but wonders, why this keeps happening.

The most recent one took place early Tuesday morning., Garmyn walked into work on Tuesday morning to see the main door completely crushed.

“We showed up for work at about 5:30 [and] noticed the door had been broken into again. We got video from the people next door, Fast Signs.”

In the video you can see a man walking by the restaurant, then a few minutes later you can see him carrying some food and a drink,.

“The gentleman just stole pork and a pop this time. It’s crazy.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened at Gump’s.

Back in October 2020 – the same case…

Someone broke in through the front door. Then again about a month ago – but police caught that suspect.

Garmyn says he hopes law enforcement can do that again because he is fed up.

“Just frustrating, it really is. Just trying to keep your business going and always having to deal with this, its getting old it really is maybe time to look for a new location.”

He has one message for whoever did this.:

“Come in and talk to me well talk about getting you a sandwich or something if you’re really struggling. Just stop doing the damage just to steal food.”