Lansing restaurant owners ‘beyond frustrated’ after half-a-dozen break-ins in one week

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Hard times just got even harder for a handful of Mid-Michigan restaurant owners.
One after another, at least half a dozen capitol-area restaurants have been burglarized in the past two weeks.
It started just a few weeks ago at Goodfellas Bagel Deli.
“It’s frustrating for sure because we just came off of the hardship that was Covid. And then now to have this happen,” said owner Adrian Joseph.
“The guy who opened for me noticed the door was unlocked … the window was tampered with, you could tell, and then slowly we started noticing more and more things missing.”
Small electronics like a tablet for Doordash and about $70 in cash were taken.
It was a similar story up the road this past weekend at Sultan’s, where tablets for door dash and grub hub — as well as 80 dollars in change and 200 dollars in the tip jar were taken.
Kewpee burger was also broken into, and you guessed it, tablets were taken from there. Social Sloth was broken into as well.
All four are located downtown, which has downtown officials asking everyone to watch out for one another.
“It’s definitely the last thing our local businesses need and so we encourage everybody to keep an eye on your neighbor…we’re encouraging the community if you can, come out and just lift up these local dining establishments, give them some extra support,” said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of downtown Lansing.
But the downtown area wasn’t alone. The same happened last night. 102 Pho and Banh in Okemos, Good Truckin’ Diner and Gumps Barbecue in REO town were all victims in the latest round of thefts as well.
6 News reached out to the Lansing Police Department for tips on how business owners can stay safe.
Have an alarm for your business, keep areas well lit, don’t leave cash or any valuables out. Make sure the locks are working well and most importantly — install cameras.