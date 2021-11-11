Lansing restaurant serves up veteran services car side during Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is Veterans Day and across the country and mid-Michigan people are reflecting on the sacrifices of veterans and their families.

One Lansing business brought the community together to say thanks and give back to those who have served.

Veterans Day is usually marked with parades, but for the second year in a row, community members used the day to connect vet to help and the benefits they earned.

One of those vets is Michael Hill, who served in South Korea and Europe. He says the unity today was better than when he first came home

“It wasn’t always like this. I’m 60 years old. I remember Vietnam and our brothers coming home, and you know, getting treated the way they were and this is great,” said Hill.

For some veterans, today’s car parade was more support than they saw when they first came home

“I think the veterans need our support more than ever, with the way everything has happened this past year. And roadhouse always been a big supporter of the veterans. This community just loves our veterans and every year just gets bigger and bigger,’ said Scott Anglebrandt, managing partner with Texas Roadhouse.

Anglebrandt comes from a line of service members. Not having served himself, today’s event was a way for him and his team to give back by serving up veteran services car side.

“I’m so happy that I can do what I do, Texas Roadhouse is a wonderful company and they allow me to do these things, to give and you know, work with so many people across the board,” said Dana Barraera, store marketer with Texas Roadhouse.

Barrera says that the chain used to offer a lunch for veterans but when the pandemic hit, they had to limit capacity. The plan was to hand out vouchers but with the bonus of giving the community a chance to say thank you.

To Shawn Murphy, a retired navy officer, today is a sign to other vets that the home front is still here for them.

“There are so many veterans that are kind of closed off from the general public, but I’d like them to know that they can reach out to get the support and the help they need,” said Murphy.

That parade ran through the morning into the afternoon and restaurant staff say they passed out more vouchers today than last year’s total of 1,600.