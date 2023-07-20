LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local restaurant and bar owners are looking forward to keeping to-go cocktails on the menu.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just signed the bill allowing to-go cocktails to be permanently allowed into law, but some groups are worried the on-the-go alcoholic drinks will become a health and safety issue.

The practice of including to-go cocktails on restaurants’ takeout menus, which became the norm during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, is here to stay in Michigan.

Cocktails to-go has been a pretty normal thing for Tate Skiba, general manager of MEAT BBQ in Old Town. His restaurant has been offering its signature cocktails to-go for a while.

He’s in high spirits tonight due to the new law and says it’s another way for restaurants to branch out.

“It’s like if they do a lot of takeout business, then they might be another aspect for them to look at — ‘Hey, you know what? We do a lot of takeout, if we sell more alcohol to go, it’ll help drum up more sales,'” Skiba said.

For Oscar Pena with the Creole Burger Bar, he’s been relying more on social districts to help sales, which allowed people to enjoy alcohol outside if they bought it from a nearby restaurant.

He says he’s already working on the next seasonal cocktail menu for people to enjoy in those districts and at home.

“We got a lot of people who come in and they will have their drinks for here, not realizing they can have their drinks to-go, especially if they are walking,” Pena said.

But some advocacy groups focused on safe alcohol use are finding the new law hard to swallow.

They say, along with health concerns, alcohol is already easily available.

“All of these things collectively I think is a cause for concern, because we’ve seen alcohol-related liver disease; alcohol-related crashes have been up in the last 10 years,” said Mike Tobias of Michigan Alcohol Policy.

Several people say they are on board with the idea as long as everyone keeps it safe.

“I just turned 21, so it’s always nice to be able to get a drink and not have to sit down for it because sometimes you don’t want to leave your house and that’s convenient. There could be some downsides to it potentially but as long people are careful about it and it’s regulated, I think its going to be great,” said Emma Bevier, a student at Michigan State University.

Michigan is not alone in the new alcohol policy.

Washington, D.C. and 22 states have also moved to make carryout cocktails permanent, and a handful of other states are considering similar bills.