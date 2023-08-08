LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Capitol is inviting Lansing residents to their Dining & Dealmaking: A Tour of Lansing Restaurants event.

The tour meets at the corner of Townsend & Washtenaw, south of the Capitol, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.

The tour will explore some of Lansing’s greatest dining and dealmaking hot spots.

Stops on the tour will include Downtown Lansing icons including the old Y.W.C.A., City Club, Jim’s Tiffany and many more.

A virtual tour will also be taking place on Thursday at 3 p.m.

To RSVP and receive the Zoom link, email capitoltourguides@legislature.mi.gov.