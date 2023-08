LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy has announced that starting on Aug. 7, southbound Walnut Street between Madison Street and Saginaw Street will be closed for utility work.

A detour will be provided.

Northbound traffic on Walnut Street will be maintained.

The closure will last until approximately Friday, August 11, 2023.

For more information, contact Consumers Energy at (800) 477-5050.