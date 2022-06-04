LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, the Lansing Chapter of the Salvation Army hosted its 2nd annual neighborhood block party.

The Salvation Army has been supporting those in need for almost 130 years. The group was established in London back in 1865 and today nearly 30 million Americans get assistance from the group.

Pat Irvine is the community outreach coordinator for the Lansing chapter. She said this was a great outing for families.

“When everything is just so costly they can come here today and enjoy free food, free games, free giveaways,” Irvine said.

According to their website, The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the Universal Christian church. Their message is based on the bible and their ministry is motivated by God. For Brian Allen, this mission is important.

“They preached the gospel. They feed the homeless. It’s just good to be in the community and to be a part,” Allen said.

Yolanda Criado-Marti has been a volunteer at The Salvation Army for a year and she encourages others to take part.

“There are plenty of opportunities and there’s always a need in the community. If you have the time please come out and join the group,” Criado-Marti said.

All the food, drinks, games and prizes left a few young people feeling thankful.

“We would like to say thank you so much because this really means a lot to us and thank you for everything here. We get to have fun and spend time together and I really like the popcorn,” they said.