LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Education has published the names of 15 applicants it will interview starting Thursday evening.

The applicants were drawn from a pool of applications submitted by Sept. 12. Interviews will take place on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. A second round of candidates will interview on Sept. 18 at the same time.

Among the candidates are two people who were rejected by voters in the August primary. Farhan Sheihk-Omar and Nichlas Zande were both candidates for two open at-large seats on the council. Sheihk-Omar has also run for mayor and state representative.

They are not the only familiar names. Ryan Smith and Anthony Streverett were both on the ballot for the Lansing School Board last year.

Community activist Erica Lynn will also be interviewed.

Other candidates are Cirea Strode, Carlton Evans, Deyanira Nevarez Martinez, Ted Lawson, Daniel Nowski, Amanda Jones, Jakeia Murphy, Kyle Richard, Lynn Dillon and Ethan Schmitt.

The candidates are vying to be selected by the Board to replace Kurt Richardson. He was elected last year to the post, but resigned to work at Michigan State University as director of player engagement for the football team.

Michigan law requires public education boards to replace members who have vacated office before their term has ended within 30 days.