Lansing School Board approves plan for hybrid learning to start on March 22nd

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing School Board voted during a school board meeting on Thursday night to approve a plan for students begin a hybrid of in-person and online learning on March 22nd.

During the board meeting, the plan to return back to school safely was explained to the board and audience tuning in.

According to a press release from the district, the Safe Learning Plan is designed to have students work online in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and have the option to attend in-person learning later in the afternoon. Wednesday will be designated for online asynchronous learning with students at home or in community center learning labs. The district will use Wednesdays as a building “deep cleaning day.”

Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman, says students will have to take their temperature at home prior to getting on a bus.

Students will also have assigned seating, and siblings will be sitting together on buses. When asked if students would share a seat with other students who they don’t live with, Superintendent Sam Sinicropi said that it would depend on the number of students who ride that particular bus.

There will also be another temperature check once students arrive at school. Students must wear a mask and students who do not have a mask will be given one.

Also according to the district, officials are still in the process of installing $1.5 million in high-tech air cleaning units in classrooms and UV germ-killing equipment in several school buildings. Teachers in Lansing are in the process of receiving COVID vaccinations.