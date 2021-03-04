Lansing School Board meeting tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School Board will hold its bi-monthly meeting this evening.

It’s the first since conducting five interviews with candidates hoping to become the next superintendent for the district.

The Board of Education held interviews for the position over this past week.

It’s likely finalists would then appear for second interviews on March 11th.

Board members will pick the next superintendent immediately after or at the board’s next meeting on March 18th.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public at the Rodgers Administration Building starting at 6 p.m.