Lansing School Board Vice President, City Council member accosted with racial slurs in road rage incident

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A hurl of insults and racial slurs. That’s what Rachel Willis, Vice President of the Lansing School Board and candidate for Lansing City Council was met with after a Delta Township businessman accosted her during a road rage incident.

Willis recorded the incident, which can be seen above. Offensive language has been censored, but viewer discretion is still advised.

“We’re in a parking lot that’s kind of congested, and this individual thought that I ran a stop sign, and he honked at me and it’s like, okay, it happens,” Willis said.

“This individual thought that he needed to take it a step further and pulled up next to me and say things that were completely inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Willis says the footage is actually the third time the man had accosted her like this.

“It was just the first time I caught it on camera,” she said.

“I’m okay with people being mad, like you want to get mad, you want to say stuff, I mean it happens but it was the racial anger behind the words that he said that even made me look at it again.”

Road rage is illegal in Michigan, so Willis reported the incident to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department, and says it’s being investigated.

“I can’t believe that I’m even having this conversation, or that I had to say to someone this is what happened to me, and 100 percent why I even said anything is because I need people to understand that this is real, this is a problem and we need accountability.”

Willis said that people in her community quickly identified the man. 6 News reporter Kalie Marantette reached out to his business but was told he wasn’t available for comment. The business then hung up on her.