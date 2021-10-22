Lansing school closed due COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sexton High School has been closed for two days after more than 200 students and six staff members were possibly exposed to COVID-19. Despite current health and safety measures, the Lansing School District learned Wednesday that 15 students tested positive. With students mixing in hallways and classes during the day, the district decided to close the school.

“If you have over 10 players that are positive and they each go to eight classes, and they are cohorted with three or four folks, you very quickly get over a hundred, 150 students,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

The cases started within the school’s football team. Shuldiner said that locker rooms are a vulnerable spot for virus spread.

“Sports is different. You’re in a locker room, you know, you are really really close. And sadly, that’s what happened this time. So, what we are doing now, even extra now, is making sure that locker rooms have extra precautions. They are cleaned even more. All the kinds of things we should do, we are doing and we’re trying to add to it,” he said.

The school will go through special cleaning to make sure it is ready for students to come back Monday, he said.

“We have done a lot of deep cleaning, we have UV lights that we use. There’s all sort of cleaning supplies and chemicals,” Shuldiner said.

Daniel Boggan, principal for the school, said that the community has been supportive. As for the students, he said they would be able to continue their education online.

“We have been able to get devices out to who are going to be quarantined for 10 or more days. Those are some of the things we worked on these last couple of days,” he said.

Shouldiner said that students who are not considered close contacts will be able to return Monday. Students close to those that are COVID positive will have rapid tests done at the school’s auditorium.