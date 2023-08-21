LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A tentative contract agreement has been reached between the Lansing Education Association and the Lansing School District.

The update, posted Monday on social media, comes just one week before classes are set to begin.

In a joint statement earlier this month, officials from the district and the union said negotiations were hitting on several important topics, including the school calendar.

Recent changes to Michigan law allowed teachers unions to negotiate on a wider range of topics, including how teachers are evaluated and what courses they teach.

There are no details yet on what is included in the tentative agreement in Lansing.