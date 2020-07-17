Lansing School District announces all classes will be held online for fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing School District is planning to go 100% virtual when the fall semester begins. That recommendation was made by Superintendent Sam Sinicropi at tonight’s Lansing Board of Education meeting.

All school districts are required to put together plans for fall instruction depending on how well the state is advancing in the fight against COVID-19.

Under Lansing’s plan, the fall semester will begin with screen-to-screen live instruction between teachers and students.

Sinicropi says administrators hope to get students back in school for face-to-face instruction by the end of the first marking period, which is in early November.

The school district began a program back in April to provide Chromebook devices and internet connectivity to families that didn’t have them.

The all-virtual plan runs counter to calls from the Trump Administration for schools to resume full classroom instruction in the fall. The district plans to finish a “technical needs inventory” by July 27th to make sure all students can participate in online learning.

Lansing’s fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 31st.