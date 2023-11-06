LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing School District officials said they’re excited to announce a new mental health partnership Monday. This comes in recognition of the importance of mental health support for students since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that LSD is partnering with Care Solace, the objective is to break down barriers and eliminate the stigma attached to mental health care. Care Solace officials said they will provide staff, students and their families with health care providers, private insurance for those who don’t have it, and will use technology and a multilingual team with 250 languages available.

“We’re going to provide a list of resources and providers that are a good fit for the family and that will help work through questions and make those connections to not only get them the appointment, but help them every step of the way, so that they are happy and satisfied with the services that they are receiving,” said Brian Peters, regional director of K-12 partnerships for Care Solace.

The new healthcare partners will find verified therapists and programs tailored to each person–especially since the effects of loss and fatigue from the pandemic continue to affect students and their families.

The press conference Monday, at which officials are announcing the new mental health partnership, coincides with anti-bullying week at Sexton High School in Lansing. School officials said they hope that standing against any form of physical or emotional harassment can cut the chances that such harassment will continue happening.