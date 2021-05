LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School District has approved Benjamin Shuldiner as the new district superintendient.

While the details of his contract are currently unknown, it’s believed he will start July 1.

Shuldiner was the founder and Principal of the High School for Public Service in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is also a past President of the Association for Supervision of Curriculum Development and was a Mayoral Appointment to the New York City School Board of Education.