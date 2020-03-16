Lansing School District Board of Education suspends superintendent search

Lansing, Mich. — The Lansing School District Board of Education announced that the search for a new superintendent has been suspended, according to a press release.

The board of education said it will likely resume in mid-to-late April after the COVID-19 virus issues allow for safe public meetings again.

“We believe it is wise to pause our superintendent search for now and even postpone future school board meetings,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “We will listen to medical doctors and scientists to advise us when it is safe to meet in public again. We want our school district family to be actively involved in our superintendent search, so let’s hold until we all can safely move forward together.”

Seven superintendent candidates have already been interviewed by the Board of Education in the first round of interviews.

A special Board of Education meeting to review community feedback originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m., has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The regular Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m., has also been canceled.

Future Lansing School District Board of Education meetings will be announced and scheduled well in advance and posted to allow for public participation.

“This delay will slow our process down a little, but we still hope to have a new superintendent leading the Lansing School District in place by the end of June, 2020,” said Lawrence.



The Lansing School District has established 20 community food distribution sites for students and families to receive food while schools are closed during the COVID-19 response. For more information about the food sites, go online to Lansingschools.net

