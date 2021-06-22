Lansing School District & City of Lansing Leaders to Host Anti-Gun Violence Rally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—On June 29, 2021, The Lansing School District and leader of the City of Lansing will host an anti-gun violence rally at the Everett High School football field.

“We must come together as a community and do everything possible to prevent the gun violence that is killing our students and citizens,” said Board of Education president Gabrielle Lawrence. “We want people to rally together and commit to taking action today to stop these senseless shootings.”

Families from the Lansing School District are mourning the recent loss of Everett High School students, Marshawn Beard and Je’maris Leek. These students were Everett High School football players who died from gun violence.

“Preventing gun violence, especially among our young people must be our top priority,” said City Council President Peter Spadafore. “We can solve big problems by working together to develop actionable steps to prevent further loss of life in our City, and that begins with this dialogue.”