Lansing School District gives out meals before the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the next two weeks, the Lansing School District won’t be passing out food like it regularly does. So today, they did their best to give out the meals they had.

Paden Statler is a principle at the Lansing School District. He said COVID-19 has impacted families in Lansing, and LSD is trying to help as much as they can.

“We know that the winter break is two weeks, and so we really wanna just provide that extra help to our families this season,” Statler said.

Someone who helps the school district with these meals is Carol Jenkins. She picks up food from the district and delivers them personally to families who can’t pick it up themselves.

Jenkins said this year has been hard for a lot of people in her community, and especially for herself.

“It’s been a really rough year for me. I lost my daughter at the beginning of the year. She was only thirty years old,” Jenkins said.

Despite her own hardships, Jenkins still finds time to give out food. She’s turning her grief into a gift for others.

“It’s a mission. It’s something I feel I have to do,” Jenkins said.

The Lansing School District will continue giving out food in the new year.