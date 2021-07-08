Lansing School District going back to in-person learning, safety protocols not clear yet

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing School District announced today that they will be returning to in-person learning in the Fall.

After a year of learning online students are ready to come back, “I’m really excited to go back in person just to be involved in all the sports and extra activities and especially the clubs and being able to talk to my friends again,” said Jailia Yang, a senior at Eastern High School. “I love all my friends, I love even seeing people who I’m not the best friends with but just being around people in general after being alone for so long,” said Milo Lucas, a senior at Eastern High School.

Jamie Balanowski, a first-grade teacher, is also looking forward to getting back in the classroom. She says after this year of virtual learning, there were also some lessons she learned that she plans to incorporate into this year.

“One thing that I think I personally grew in was communicating with families and I think I have a better sense of how I can communicate with families instead of at families,” said Balanowski.

What classrooms will look like in the Fall still isn’t clear. The CDC hasn’t released any guidelines yet for schools and once they do release them, the district plans to follow them. Those will determine is students need to socially distance and wear a mask.

The district will be offering a virtual learning option for families who are not ready to send their kids back into school yet.

“We know that face to face instruction is really important and we want to make sure that we’re giving the option to families to have that, of course, we’re going to give them options to do remote as well but that has to do with what parents want and that we’re not forcing them into any specific education,” said Superintendent, Ben Shuldiner.

Shuldiner said they are making the announcement to return in person now because this is when families are enrolling their kids into schools.