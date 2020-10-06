Lansing School District holding free book distribution

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing School District and the Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program will be hosting a Drive-Up Book Distribution at the Dr. Evans Welcome Center, 2400 Pattengill ave.

The distribution is being held on October 6th, from 4-6 p.m, and will be open to all students in the Lansing School District, grades Pre-K through 12.

Each student that attends will be given the opportunity to choose two books at no cost to parents or guardians. This event is usually held indoors, but in order to keep parents, staff, and students safe the distribution has been moved to a drive-through format.

Once students have selected the books the want, health screened staff will distribute the reading materials for the students to keep.