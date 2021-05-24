Lansing School District hosting special vaccination events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As vaccinations go up, Covid-19 cases go down.

That’s held true all across the country and is one reason why the Lansing School District teamed up with the Ingham County Health Department to host a number of walk-in vaccination clinincs at various Lansing schools.

There will be six events across the area over then next 10 days including two on Monday.

The events are for those who need first doses and the schedule goes as follows:

Monday, May 24th: Lansing Eastern High School, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, May 24th: Cavanaugh Elementary School, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25th: Reo Elementary School, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25th: Lansing Sexton High School, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1st: Willow Elementary School, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3rd: Gier Park Elementary, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The Ingham County Health Department is planning an event for second shots on June 22nd.