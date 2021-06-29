Lansing School District hosts anti-gun violence rally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District and City of Lansing heard from the community about what needs to be done to stop the recent spike of gun violence among young people.

Dozens of people showed up to the meeting from all different walks of life. There were politicians, teachers, and community activists.

Someone in attendance was the mother of 16-year old, Marshawn Beard. He was recently shot and killed in Rotary Park.

“That phone call broke my heart it was the worst night of my life. One o’clock in the morning I get a phone call saying my son was shot,” Marshawn’s mother said.

She reflected on her son’s life and pleaded for change.

“Marshawn played football since he was 5 years old. That’s all he ever wanted to do,” Marshawn’s mother said.

Also at the meeting was State Representative, Sarah Anthony.

“How are we going to infuse youth voice to lead that conversation?” Rep. Anthony asked.

Many people in the community stood up and gave ideas for how to help stop the violence. Some suggested more people start volunteering at schools.

Black Lives Matter activist, Mike Lynn Jr., said it’s important to educate young people on how to safely have a gun.

“I’m teaching them how not to use that gun to hurt no body,” Lynn said.

But many agreed at the end of the day, this issue doesn’t just fall on one person’s shoulder. They said it falls on everyone’s.

“Doesn’t make a difference where you’re from. But collectively we got to come together to solve this problem,” Michael McKissic said.