LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing School District is hosting a job fair, Wednesday from 12-5 p.m. The district is hoping to fill many positions for the upcoming school year.

LSD is hiring for multiple positions for its diverse and growing family–and the district would like you to come out to the job fair today, to see how you might be a good fit.

The district’s website indicates that it has almost 100 open positions–ranging from second-grade teacher to mental health clinician, junior varsity basketball coach and special education teachers.

Officials say special education teachers must have a bachelor’s degree, a commitment to the belief that all children deserve a good education, and a background and passion working with students who have special education needs.

The fair is taking place at the Halik Center at 4200 Wainwright Avenue.