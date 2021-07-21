Lansing School District offers free Pre-K school for all-regardless of income

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Lansing School District Super Superintendent, Benjamin Shuldiner is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday, July 12 inside the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building at 1pm.

During the press conference he’s expected to announce the districts new free universal Pre-K school plan for all students. Offering Pre-K to every student age eligible, despite the income of their family.

Those living within the Lansing School District or Ingham County can apply, the only requirement is that the child be 4-years-old on or before December 1. Those born after will have to wait for the following year.



Access to the online application is up on the districts website, along with step by step details of how parents can sign their child up. Classes will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday throughout the school year.



Various locations will be available throughout the district and the first day of classes for Pre-K school will be Thursday, Sept 16. 6 News will continue to update this story as the conference takes place.