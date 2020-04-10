Lansing School District plan includes Chromebooks for students

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Lansing School District is planning to provide Chromebooks for students who would be participating in online learning and internet connections for families that need the service.

The distribution of Chromebooks is part of the Lansing School District’s requirement to submit a Continuity of Learning Plan to the Ingham Intermediate School District by April 13, 2020.

Upon the approval of the plan, the Lansing School District will begin to implement the plan. The Continuity of Learning Plan will begin April 28, 2020 and run through the end of the school year.

Some students will be using printed learning packets that will be delivered before April 28.

“The plan is a blended learning opportunity for all of our students, part online and part printed learning packets,” Sam Sinicropi Interim Superintendent said in an email.

Details of the plan will be sent out to school district families the week of April 20, 2020.

Meal distribution, which began on March 16, will continue for the remainder of the school year. Please note that several sites have changed locations and there has been some adjustments in the hours of operation. Go to our webpage at www.lansingschools.net/food to see those changes.