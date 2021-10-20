Lansing School District receives $25 million grant for teacher development

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing School District has been awarded over $25 million in a multi-year federal grant to support teacher professional development and leadership.

The District is one of only 22 to receive the grant from the US Department of Education. The District will receive exactly $25,471,661.

The project funded by this grant is titled “Rewarding Educator Achievement and Performance” (REAP 2.0.)

The program will fund “activities to support educational leadership and development for teachers.”

“This federal grant is really great news for the Lansing School District,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner in a press release. “We have been successful in securing federal funds in the past, but this multi-year new grant lets us take teacher training and leadership development to a whole new higher level. Ultimately, our goal is to include a variety of strategies to focus on improving student achievement and success.”