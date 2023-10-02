LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing School District over the coming weeks will create a “Family Advisory Board” for superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner, the superintendent said in a recent statement.

“We haven’t worked out all the details, but we are going to invite parents and guardians from throughout the district to apply. We will try to balance the group, looking for folks from different schools, grade levels, and neighborhoods,” Shuldiner said. “We are asking that you commit to a monthly evening meeting.”

Shuldiner added that he anticipates sending out an email requesting applications by the end of October, and aims to have the first family advisory board meeting before Thanksgiving.

“Many of our schools have sparse or nonexistent Parent Teacher Associations. There are infrequent places for parents and guardians to express their ideas and concerns. Though I receive hundreds of emails a month from parents, these are individual correspondences that hopefully alleviate an individual concern but don’t make systemic changes in our district,” Shuldiner said in the statement. “I have always wanted to have a strong parent voice in the district.”