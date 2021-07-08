Lansing School District to announce a return to in-person instruction this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School District will hold a press conference to officially welcome the new superintendent — plus, announce how schools will open up in the fall.

Officials say the district is planning to return to full in-person instruction when the new school year begins.

Meanwhile, Ben Shuldiner will officially take over as the top educator for the district’s 10,000 students.

Thursday’s announcements are scheduled to be made at 4:30 P.M. at the Shirley M. Rodgers administration building.