Lansing School District to host “Launch Your Dreams” enrollment event

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Wednesday afternoon the Lansing School District will be holding its ‘Launch Your Dreams” enrollment event.

Officials say this program is designed to help families enroll their kids for the fall 2021 school year, offering both in-person and online classes.

Wednesday’s event will also provide families the chance to meet new school superintendent Ben Shuldinner with free food and games made available as well.

The enrollment program will go from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Eastern High football field complex located at 400 North Pennsylvania Avenue.

You can also register a student by going to www.enrollinlansing.net.