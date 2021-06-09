Lansing School District to offer remote option indefinitely

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School District is now accepting student enrollment for Capital Area K-12 Online, an online, remote schooling option.

“We found during our COVID instruction experience that many students and their families actually liked the flexibility online learning can offer,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi in a press release.

“Capital Area K-12 Online will in many ways be just like any other Lansing school, and the great thing is that our online students will be able to participate in clubs, sports and many other extracurricular Lansing School District activities, including being eligible for the Lansing Promise scholarship program

The program has no set end date and will operate indefinitely.

Families can enroll students online now for fall here.