Lansing School District will deep clean over spring break

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Lansing School District announced it is going to be conducting a “deep, disinfecting clean” in all of its buildings during spring break, which runs from March 16 through Sunday April 5.

The announcement comes in light of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State schools Superintendent Dr. Michael rice ordering the closure of all Michigan Pre K-12 school buildings public, private and boarding

The district is asking that all staff and students take home their personal belongings from their lockers, classrooms and office/desk spaces at the end of the day on Friday, March 13.

• The Lansing School District spring break is scheduled for April 6-10.

• More information will be released about learning opportunities for students.

• The district is working with its food service partner, SodexoMagic on a plan for meal distribution.

Lansing School District will provide updates through its communication system (web site, Facebook, Twitter, robo call) and local media outlets as more information is available.

If you have any questions, please call the main school district phone number at (517) 755-1000.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.