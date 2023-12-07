LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The superintendent of Lansing School District said Thursday that enrollment is up for the first time in 30 years. That–along with several other improving numbers.

The district announced that its 24 schools combined had a 66.1% increase in student index scores. Those index scores look at things like attendance and grades to see how well a school did.

So, what does the district say is behind the positive news? “I think it’s just by making vibrant schools…having kids want to come to school…feel comfortable in schools…and being with these great teachers and educators,” said Ben Shuldiner, superintendent for the Lansing School District.

Shuldiner said the district found ways to help increase attendance, which positively affected test scores, since it’s harder to learn if you’re not at school.

“Making sure we had enough buses. We created the gas card program, we had a CATA card program. So our high school kids all have CATA passes, and they can get to school,” said Shuldiner.

Lansing superintendent Ben Shuldiner gives an update on the district’s improving index scores. (WLNS)

And once kids are at school, it’s teachers who really make the difference–teachers like Stephen Taft, who gives incentives to his fourth-graders at Willow Elementary School.

“I want to see you do better than you did the last time, because that’s moving forward,” Taft said. “I will spray-paint my hair one color. And then, if you do it on reading, that’s great, and if you do it on math and reading, then that’s two colors,” said Taft, a 4th-grade teacher at Willow.

Taft said feeling supported is really the key to his students’ success. “If they don’t feel like someone is worried about them and wants them to succeed, then they become, unfortunately, that’s when kids can become statistics,” said Taft.

The district has reported that Willow Elementary had a student index increase of 250% from last year.

School leaders said things are moving in the right direction. “Our scores went up in every subject in every grade, but they need to go up much further,” said Shuldiner. “You know, our numbers are still not as high as they need to be. So what we’re really focusing on this year is what is called ‘fidelity to curriculum.’ Making sure that we’re teaching the appropriate standards at the appropriate grade.”