Lansing schools rank significantly lower than other local schools in standardized testing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The results of the M-STEP are in today.

It’s the standardized test that Michigan students take every year to see where they rank among others in the state.

Overall in Michigan, younger students are seeing an improvement in English while older students are showing a decline in reading, writing, and math.

The tests rank districts based on student proficiency in all subjects.

Lansing School District high schools average at 16 percent, which is a 3 percent increase from last year.

East Lansing High School comes in at 64 percent, a one percent decrease from last year.

Okemos High School is at 73 percent, decreasing 4 percent from last year.

DeWitt High School at 65 percent, staying the same as last year.

Mason High School ranks at 51 percent, a 6 percent decrease from last year.

“One of the best things I think parents can do is once they receive their parent reports from their schools is really have a conversation with their teacher to understand what this report says and what it means, and really get involved in their child’s education by just having good communication with their student’s school,” said Andrew Middlestead, the Michigan Department of Education’s Director of Educational Assessment and Accountability.

6 News reached out the Lansing School District about its scores and the superintendent was not available for comment today.

DeWitt Public Schools superintendent John Deiter sent 6 News the following statement:

“Overall we are pleased with our scores from this past spring. We always have room for improvement, but we feel good about what the data says about our core curriculum and instruction. Ultimately, I would like to see the state move in the direction of mandating fewer standardized tests so teachers and students can focus on meaningful instruction and progress monitoring using interim assessments without losing as many full days of instruction to take tests that provide minimal individual feedback that is delivered long after the test is given.”

