LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School District is getting $1 million in federal grant money to improve school security.

Officials say the money will go toward specialized training and technical assistance programs.

The goal is to provide students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize and respond quickly and help to prevent acts of violence while ensuring a positive school environment.

“Oxford and Uvalde really have changed some of the ways people are handling this mentally and emotionally. The Lansing School District is doing things that so few other districts in the country are doing. We are going above and beyond because we do understand that safety and security is so important,” said LSD Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice.