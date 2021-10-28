Lansing Schools to move forward with sale of former middle school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tomorrow morning, closing documents will be signed in the sale of C.W. Otto Middle School.

The Lansing School District (LSD) will be completing the document closing with the nonprofit known as the Advancement Corporation (Metro Lansing Poor People’s Campaign).

The signing is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday October 29, 2021 at the Lansing School District administration building Board of Education meeting room at 10:30 a.m.

The district has agreed to sell the building for $1 to allow the Poor People’s Campaign to repurpose the school for community use.

This signing event continues the sale process accepted by the Lansing School District Board of Education in June 2021.

According to a release from LSD, the closing will be in escrow, meaning that transfer of title to the Poor People’s Campaign is conditioned on the City of Lansing approving a land division of the current Otto parcel after closing.

“This is a big step forward for the Lansing School District,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “The district has marketed the Otto building and property for many years, and we are glad to see a local group step forward with plans to use the building for a common community purpose in the future.”

Pastor DJ Knox, a chair member of the Metro Lansing Poor People’s Campaign, will join Shuldiner at the closing.

