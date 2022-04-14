LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man in his 20’s was shot and killed this morning in Lansing, making this the 7th homicide in the city so far this year.

Mary lives just feet away from where the 27-year-old man was killed on Lenore Avenue near Beal.

“There was a loud bang I thought it was a firework in my dream. And I kind of like woke up, fell back asleep, and then there were police cars and lights just flashing,” she said.

Mary says that’s when she saw one of her neighbors lying on the ground.

“A lot of the neighbors were going and checking on the family and a lot of people were giving everybody hugs. You know, so they just, everyone’s really sad,” she said.

Last year, the city of Lansing had 23 homicides. A record number for the city.

Most of them involved guns.

This year, the majority of homicides involve teenagers with two victims and four suspects all under the age of 19.

So far, no one has been identified or arrested in today’s homicide.