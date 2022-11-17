LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A holiday favorite among many in mid-Michigan, Silver Bells in the city begins on Friday.

It is the biggest single event hosted by the city of Lansing, and crews have been hard at work getting everything set up.

It has been a Lansing tradition since 1984 and the one-night event takes months of hard work to make a reality.

If you can’t make it out to this year’s Silver Bells in the city, no worries, as next year organizers say it will continue the tradition of making it even better.