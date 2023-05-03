LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s J.W. Sexton High School has a new mascot and logo to coincide with the new J-Dubbs name.

After first changing the school’s team name to Sexton Scorpions, the school switched it to the final name of J-Dubbs.

The mascot references the full name of the school, J.W. Sexton High School, as well as the word “dub,” which is slang for a win.

Students chose the dog mascot from a selection of three original designs.

The logo for the school itself will remain a red block “S.”

“I’m really proud of our students and the process we went through to select the new mascot,” said Sexton principal Dan Boggan III in a press release. “Mascots and logos for any organization evolve over time, and we were way past due for a change for many reasons at Sexton.”

The Lansing School District and J.W. Sexton High School were awarded an $87,500 grant from the Native American Heritage Fund to support the process of changing the Sexton name and imagery away from the Big Reds.