Lansing Sexton High School closed after more than 200 exposed to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is the second straight day that J.W. Sexton High School has been closed due to a mass potential exposure to COVID-19.

More than 200 students and six faculty members were potentially exposed to the virus.

A statement was released by the school about the closure on Oct. 20, saying that the school was taking an abundance of caution.

No other information has been released on the website.

Lansing School District spokesperson Bob Kolt confirmed the outbreak. Kolt is unaware of how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

School district officials are meeting today to tackle the schools plans for re-opening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar