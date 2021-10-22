Lansing Sexton High School closed after more than 200 exposed to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is the second straight day that J.W. Sexton High School has been closed due to a mass potential exposure to COVID-19.

More than 200 students and six faculty members were potentially exposed to the virus.

A statement was released by the school about the closure on Oct. 20, saying that the school was taking an abundance of caution.

No other information has been released on the website.

Lansing School District spokesperson Bob Kolt confirmed the outbreak. Kolt is unaware of how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

School district officials are meeting today to tackle the schools plans for re-opening.