LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after five people were shot around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police tape blocked off a section in the middle of a parking lot on the 1300 block of W. Holmes Rd. in Lansing, which was surrounded by more than a dozen first responder vehicles.

LPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival, they found a large crowd of people containing multiple victims of gunshot wounds.

The Lansing Fire Department also was on scene to help treat and transport several of the victims to the hospital.

Because of the crowd size, LPD called in assistance from neighboring departments including the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State University Department Police and Public Safety.

Within the five victims who are injured, two of them are in critical condition.

Police said they recovered multiple firearms, and several persons of interest were taken into custody.

LPD added this in an active investigation and that more information will be released once it is obtained.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Schlagel at 517-483-6885, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-5600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the department’s Facebook page.