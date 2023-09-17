LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new store showcasing African culture and fashion opened its doors today in Lansing.

Rihab Musa is a determined woman who can now add store owner to her list of accomplishments. She says before securing a job as a psycho-therapist the search for employment was mentally tough. “I started making handmade jewelry as a way to cope. Cause I had anxiety first of all, like I can’t find a job. So I started doing that and then my family and people were like whoa,” Musa told 6 News. “So I was like maybe it does look good. First, it was just a coping mechanism but it turned out to be a business.”

All her hard work has paid off and Nubian is officially open. “It has anything from art, clothing, jewelry, rings. anything you can name that is inspired by Africa is in there,”> ” Musa said.

Coming to America

“I came here when I was seven or eight. I wanted to just kind of blend in with everyone,” Musa said. “My culture my identity, I kind of hid that aside and I was ashamed of it. so when I went back home and I saw the beauty and the culture, just the joy of it, I was like, wow why am I ashamed of who I am.”

Musa said she wants people to know what she didn’t know when she came here. “Africa is beautiful, Africa has fashion. Africa has beauty and culture. all these beautiful things that not only Africans can relate to but everyone else can also enjoy and relate to,” Musa said.

“Oh my gosh, it looks amazing in here,” retail advisor at Martin Commercial Properties Samantha Le told 6 News. “If you could see what this space looked like before, and what it looks like now. rihab definitely had a vision and she made it come true.”

Nubian is located on Washington Square in downtown Lansing.